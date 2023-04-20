Hooks Roll to Even Set

April 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Powered by home runs from Kenedy Corona and Luis Santana, as well as a sterling start from Aaron Brown, the Hooks engineered a 7-2 victory over San Antonio Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi limited the Missions to four hits in its first home triumph of the year. Brown retired 15 of the 17 men he faced, throwing 50 of 79 pitches for strikes over five innings.

The Hooks staked him to a lead in the third. Colin Barber worked a lead-off walk from lefty Jackson Wolff. J.C. Correa was next and looped a 1-2 pitch into right for a knock. Corona then cleared the bases with a home run into the left-centerfield bullpen.

Corona now boast two home runs in eight Double-A at-bats.

Franny Cobos pitched scoreless ball over two innings of relief for Corpus Christi. Devin Conn blanked the Missions in the eighth.

The Hooks were in need of insurance and Santana delivered in the eighth. Chad Stevens and Scott Schreiber worked walks to start the rally and Shay Whitcomb singled to load the bases. Santana responded by belting his second pro grand slam, the Hooks second slam in three games, for a 7-1 lead.

Cesar Gomez dispatched three of four in the ninth to finish the game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.