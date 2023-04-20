San Antonio Wins Nail-Biter in Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks. After going up 5-1 in the fifth inning, the Missions had to fight off the comeback attempt from the Hooks. With the help of some homers, Corpus Christi brought the game to within a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jared Koenig took over the mound and secured the victory for San Antonio with a final score of 5-4.

Spencer Arrighetti was the starting pitcher for the Hooks making his second start of the season. The Missions offense got right to work and scored two runs off Arrighetti in the top of the first inning. Connor Hollis started the game with a base hit and Evan Mendoza followed that up with a hit of his own. On the play, Hollis advanced to third base. Mendoza stole second base and Tirso Ornelas drove in Hollis with a sacrifice fly. On the play, Mendoza tagged up and advanced to third base. Pedro Castellanos grounded out and Mendoza came in to score. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Duncan Snider was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his third start of the year. After an easy first inning, he had to pitch out of his first jam of the night. Snider issued a walk to Chad Stevens before retiring the next two batters. Luis Santana hit a single to left field and Stevens advanced to third base. With two runners on and two outs, Snider struck out Colin Barber to end the threat.

The Missions improved their lead with two more runs in the top of the third inning. Hollis began the inning with a bunt single and stole second base. Mendoza drove in Hollis with a double to right field. Mendoza successfully stole third base but was injured on the play and removed from the game. Brantley Bell took over in his place. After two ground outs, Bell successfully stole home for the fourth run of the game.

The tall right-hander left another runner stranded in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning. Alex McKenna drew a leadoff walk, but Quincy Hamilton grounded into a fielder's choice. Hamilton stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Snider left him stranded after recording a pop out and a strike out.

San Antonio had chances to improve their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Korry Howell was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Michael De La Cruz hit a line drive to first base which resulted in a double play. Luis Aviles Jr. drew a walk to extend the inning. Jorge Ona singled into center field and Aviles Jr. moved to third base. Hollis, now facing Tyler Brown, struck out swinging.

As they did in the first two games of this series, Corpus Christi used the long ball to plate runs against the Missions. After retiring the first two batters of the inning, Snider allowed a solo home run to C.J. Stubbs. His second long ball of the season made it a 4-1 Missions lead.

The Missions added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs in the inning, Castellanos and Daniel Johnson drew back-to-back walks. Howell hit a single into right field and Castellanos came around to score. The Missions improved their lead to 5-1.

Snider lasted into the fifth inning in his third start of the season. After issuing a leadoff walk, he retired the next two batters he faced. Luke Montz walked to the mound and made the change for Seth Mayberry. Snider lasted 4.2 innings while allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.

Corpus Christi added their second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Kevin Kopps, Joey Loperfido and Stevens hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Shay Whitcomb hit into a double play and Loperfido remained at third base. He came around to score on a wild pitch from Kopps. San Antonio maintained a 5-2 lead.

The Hooks had a chance to cut into the deficit during the bottom of the seventh inning. Kopps walked Barber and hit McKenna with a pitch to start the frame. Hamilton grounded out and both runners advanced into scoring position. Kopps left them stranded after a strike out and a ground out.

Corpus Christi used the long ball once again in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Jose Quezada, Whitcomb hit a line drive home run to right field. His fourth long ball of the year made it a 5-3 Missions lead.

Quezada was back on the mound to start the bottom of the ninth inning. Barber began the frame with a double before the right-hander set down the next two batters. Kenedy Corona drove in a run with a single to right field. Jared Koenig took over on the mound for the save attempt. The southpaw walked the first batter he faced to put two runners on base. Koenig struck out Stevens to end the game and secure the victory.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 5-4

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 5-7 on the season

* Mendoza: Carted off the field in the top of 3rd inning

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, SB, HBP

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-4, RBI, SF, K

* Duncan Snider (Missions Starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 5 K, HR

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros Prospect): 1-2, 2B, R, 2 BB, K

* Spencer Arrighetti (#9 Astros Prospect, Hooks Starter): L, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, April 21st. Left-hander Brian Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Colton Gordon (0-2, 7.56) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

The Missions will return home on Tuesday, April 25th for a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. For more information on this homestand, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-PARK.

