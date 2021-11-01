RoughRiders Announce Game Times for 2022 Season

November 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Mark your calendars! On Monday, the Frisco RoughRiders released their home game times for the 2022 season, beginning with Opening Day on Friday, April 8th at 6:35 p.m. against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate).

Over the course of the 2022 schedule, the RoughRiders will play 138 games, 69 of which will take place at Riders Field in Frisco.

All 25 fireworks nights (possibly more) will start at 6:35 p.m. (April, May and September) or 7:05 p.m. (June, July and August). Stars and Stripes Weekend, from July 1st through July 3rd, is the only exception and will be highlighted by three-straight nights of fireworks with Friday, July 1st and Saturday, July 2nd starting at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, July 3rd featuring a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

During the months of April, May and September, all Tuesday through Saturday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. - with the exception of an Education Day on Tuesday, May 17th, which will have first pitch at 11:05 a.m. - and all Sunday contests will start at 4:05 p.m.

From June through August, Tuesday through Saturday games at Riders Field will start at 7:05 p.m. with Sunday games beginning at 6:05 p.m. The two exclusions are Education Days on Tuesdays, June 14th (12:05 p.m.) and September 6th (11:05 a.m.).

The 2022 season marks the second year of the newly-formed Double-A Central. The RoughRiders Southern Division opponents include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondback affiliate), the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate), the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) and the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres affiliate). The Double-A Central Northern Division is comprised of Arkansas, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate), the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

All game times are subject to change.

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from November 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.