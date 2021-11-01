Game Times Announced for the 2022 Season of Naturals Baseball

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to officially announce the game times for all of their 2022 home games at Arvest Ballpark. Opening Night will be at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th while the home and regular season finale will be played at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The Naturals will open the 2022 season on the road on Friday, April 8th against the Springfield Cardinals.

A printable PDF version of the 2022 regular season schedule is now available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown that will detail all of the start times and opponents.

The Naturals will continue to use a standard start time of 7:05 p.m. for the team's Tuesday through Friday home games while weekend games will start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Monday remains a league-wide OFF day so the Naturals will not usually have games scheduled on Mondays with the exception being a home matchup against the Tulsa Drillers on Monday, July 4th at 6:35 p.m. as the Naturals are home on the Fourth of July for the first time since 2017.

The only other exceptions to the standard start times listed above will be for our two (2) Education Day Games on Tuesday, April 26th and Tuesday, May 10th that are slated to begin at 11:05 a.m. and our Matinee Baseball/Summer Camp Day on Wednesday, June 22nd that is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m.

The Naturals' 2022 regular season schedule is attached. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Stay tuned in February for the announcement of the Naturals' 2022 promotional schedule. Discounted ticket packages are now on sale for the upcoming 2022 season. Those interested can purchase online at www.nwanaturals.com, email tickets@nwanaturals.com, or call (479) 927-4900 for more information.

