Roughrider Trim Practice Roster

October 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release


The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released the following players from the expanded practice roster:

American quarterback Michael Hiers

American linebacker Braxton Hill

American defensive back Robert Javier

American receiver Tre Mosley

American running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

American defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui

