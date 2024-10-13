Roughrider Trim Practice Roster
October 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released the following players from the expanded practice roster:
American quarterback Michael Hiers
American linebacker Braxton Hill
American defensive back Robert Javier
American receiver Tre Mosley
American running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr.
American defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui
