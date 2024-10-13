Roughrider Trim Practice Roster

October 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released the following players from the expanded practice roster:

American quarterback Michael Hiers

American linebacker Braxton Hill

American defensive back Robert Javier

American receiver Tre Mosley

American running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

American defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui

