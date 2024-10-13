Elks Release Five from Expanded Practice Roster

October 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released five players in accordance with the CFL's expanded practice roster rules the club announced Saturday.

The Elks have released American Myles Brooks (DB), American Dontay Demus Jr (WR), National Campbell Fair (K), American John McCartan (DL), and American Eric Miller (OL) from the team's expanded practice roster.

The Elks are currently on bye week but will return to action on Friday, October 25, when they finish up their season against the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m. MT (TSN, CISN, CFL+).

TRANSACTIONS

RELEASED FROM EXPANDED PRACTICE ROSTER

Myles Brooks | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 198 LBS | 2001-01-21 | Pflugerville, TX | Louisiana Tech

Dontay Demus Jr | AMER | WR | 6'3 | 220 LBS | 2000-09-26 | Washington, DC | Maryland

Campbell Fair | NAT | K | 6'1 | 180 LBS | 2000-04-10 | Oakville, ON | Ottawa

John McCartan | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 253 LBS | 1999-09-24 | ¬â¹ Rancho Santa Margarita, CA | Oregon State

Eric Miller | AMER | OL | 6'7 | 305 LBS | 2000-01-29 | Mason, OH | Louisville

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.