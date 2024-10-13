Elks Release Five from Expanded Practice Roster
October 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released five players in accordance with the CFL's expanded practice roster rules the club announced Saturday.
The Elks have released American Myles Brooks (DB), American Dontay Demus Jr (WR), National Campbell Fair (K), American John McCartan (DL), and American Eric Miller (OL) from the team's expanded practice roster.
The Elks are currently on bye week but will return to action on Friday, October 25, when they finish up their season against the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m. MT (TSN, CISN, CFL+).
TRANSACTIONS
RELEASED FROM EXPANDED PRACTICE ROSTER
Myles Brooks | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 198 LBS | 2001-01-21 | Pflugerville, TX | Louisiana Tech
Dontay Demus Jr | AMER | WR | 6'3 | 220 LBS | 2000-09-26 | Washington, DC | Maryland
Campbell Fair | NAT | K | 6'1 | 180 LBS | 2000-04-10 | Oakville, ON | Ottawa
John McCartan | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 253 LBS | 1999-09-24 | ¬â¹ Rancho Santa Margarita, CA | Oregon State
Eric Miller | AMER | OL | 6'7 | 305 LBS | 2000-01-29 | Mason, OH | Louisville
