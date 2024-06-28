Rougarou Holds Off Comeback To Earn Split Against Bombers

June 28, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers fell at home 6-5 against the Baton Rouge Rougarou despite a late comeback effort mounted by the hometown team.

Baton Rouge jumped out to an early lead off of Bomber starter Cameron Edmonds thanks to a 2 RBI single by Josh Shelly and a wild pitch that scored a run, giving the Rougarou a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, it was Grant Watkins who came through with an RBI groundout to cut into the lead 3-1 headed into the second.

Unfortunately, the Rougarou would add on in the second after a Tristan Russell error at shortstop scored two more runs for Baton Rouge making the score 5-1 after two innings.

The Bombers would later begin a comeback in the bottom of the fifth as Watkins and Russell each had sacrifice flies to cut the lead to 5-3 for Baton Rouge.

After the fifth inning, the capacity crowd at Edible Field was treated to a fireworks display behind the left field wall that helped Bombers' fans create memories that would last a lifetime.

The Bombers added on in the bottom of the seventh as Cooper Smith crossed the plate while Caden Miller was in a rundown to cut the Rougarou lead to 5-4. However, in the top of the eighth, the Rougarou would add an insurance run thanks to an RBI single from Reese Borho to make it 6-4 Baton Rouge.

The Bombers would respond in the bottom of the eighth as Watkins drew a bases-loaded walk, but the Bombers stranded the potential go-ahead run at second and ended the inning trailing 6-5. The Bombers would once again get a rally going in the bottom of the ninth, getting runners on first and second, but could not drive them in as the Rougarou claimed a 6-5 victory.

Despite the loss, the Bombers saw seven innings of solid work out of their bullpen. Blake Sehlke, Alex Thrasher, and John Anders combined to only give up one run after Edmonds' early exit.

The Bombers return home to Edible Field tomorrow night, June 29, to take on the Victoria Generals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

