Bombers Walk off Rougarou to Begin Second Half

June 28, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers were walk-off winners against the Baton Rouge Rougarou 6-5 in 10 innings on Thirsty Thursday at Edible Field.

The Bombers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI single from Harrison Griffith giving the home side a 1-0 lead. The Rougarou would answer in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Zion Stephens to tie the score at 1.

The score remained tied until the top of the sixth when the Rougarou took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from Zeb Ruddell. Despite exiting while the Bombers trailed 2-1, Bryson Walker was excellent on the mound for Brazos Valley, pitching six complete innings, only allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out 10 Rougarou hitters.

The Bombers tied things up in the bottom of the eighth on a Baton Rouge error to make it 2-2. Things would get wild in the ninth, as RBIs from Stephens and Ruddell gave the Rougarou a 4-2 lead. However, in the bottom half, the Bombers answered with an RBI single from Cooper Smith, and a sacrifice fly from Caden Miller to tie the game at 4 headed into extras.

Baton Rouge would score one in the top of the tenth on an RBI single from Reese Borho to go up 5-4, but Tristan Perry was unable to close the door on the Bombers as Jaxon Daigre drove in the tying run on a single and his brother Zac later came through reaching first on an error by Stephens to give the Bombers a 6-5 win.

The Bombers return home tomorrow, June 28 against the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Fireworks Friday at Edible Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

