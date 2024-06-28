Generals Back to Dominating Ways at Riverside; Blow out Acadiana 13-5 to End the Home Schedule in June

June 28, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals, after one of the wildest games in franchise history Thursday night with their 9-8 walk-off victory in 12 innings, returned to Riverside for yet another beatdown for the home faithful, as they once again took care of the visiting Acadiana Cane Cutters with a dominant 13-5 win on Friday. Victoria now improves to 18-7 on the season and 12-2 at home, while Acadiana drops a sixth straight game and falls to 10-16.

Once again, as for much of 2024, the Generals offense was once again the shining star, as they hung twelve hits on six different Acadiana pitchers throughout the night. Some of the main stars of the night include UTRGV OF and two-year Victoria General Damien Whitfield, who, one night after setting the single game Generals record for stolen bases with six, put together another impressive night, going 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Other stars for Victoria included fellow UTRGV Vaquero and INF Jacob Sanchez, who also went 3 for 4 with three singles and an RBI, and Temple Junior College OF Jake Weaver, who collected a massive 2 RBI double to put the game away in the 7th inning.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Generals starter and Blinn Community College RHP Ben Polleschultz collected the win, even with what was a rocky outing for the most part for him, as he allowed eight hits, four earned runs, five walks, and struck out four. However, Galveston College reliever and RHP David Irons shut the door and kept the Cane Cutters off the base paths with three and a third innings of no runs, no hits, and five strikeout baseball.

Victoria now heads to Bryan-College Station this weekend to renew their iconic rivalry with the hated 11-13 Brazos Valley Bombers at Edible Field for games on both Saturday and Sunday to conclude their June schedule. Following that, the Generals will have the All-Star break this upcoming week. The Generals will not return to Riverside Stadium until Tuesday, July 9th, when the 15-10 Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators come to Victoria for the first time. The first pitch for Saturday and Sunday's games in Bryan is 7:05 PM.

