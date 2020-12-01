Rothenberger Named Storm Team President

MOLINE, IL - Storm owner John Dawson announced this morning that former Director of Communications and Operations Brian Rothenberger has been promoted to the role of Team President.

"Brian has a proven track record of success in every position he has held, both with the Storm and previous companies he has worked for," said Dawson. "He has proven his abilities in managing our day-to-day operations through all the challenges of the pandemic, and now with our season being canceled for 20/21. I am proud to promote Brian to President of the Quad City Storm and have complete confidence that the Storm will emerge stronger than before for the 2021-2022 season."

Rothenberger has worked for the Storm since the 2018-2019 Inaugural Season. He served as the team's Broadcaster and Communications Manager, Director of Communications and most recently as Director of Communications and Operations.

"I am excited for this opportunity and grateful to John and Missy for trusting me to lead this organization," said Rothenberger. "The Quad Cities has such a rich hockey history and it is a great honor to be a part of it. I am looking forward to the exciting things we have planned this "offseason" and share the sentiment with all of our fans that next season cannot get here soon enough!"

