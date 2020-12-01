Newcomb Signs with Havoc for 2020-21 Season

HUNTSVILLE - Former Ottawa Gee-Gee Mathieu Newcomb signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

While attending the University of Ottawa, the New Brunswick native played in 111 games while racking up 53 points with 23 goals and 30 assists.

Before attending Ottawa, Newcomb enjoyed a four-year career in junior hockey with the Dieppe Commandos. During that time, he netted 61 goals and tallied 103 assists. Newcomb was given the honor of captain during his final season with the Commandos.

Newcomb will be joining fellow newcomers Jared Legien, Matthew Barnaby and Jason Pawloski as well as returning Havoc players Tyler Piacentini, Rob Darrar, John Schiavo and many more for the upcoming season.

