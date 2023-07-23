Ross's Clutch Homer Not Enough as Spikes Fall to Black Bears, 10-4

July 23, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Sean Rossdelivered a game-tying three-run homer for the State College Spikes in the seventh inning, but the West Virginia Black Bears' big eighth inning sent them past the Spikes by a 10-4 margin on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Ross, who had reached base on a single and a walk earlier in the game, hit the first pitch he saw from West Virginia (10-3 2ndHalf) relieverAnthony Arguellesin the eighth 383 feet down the left field line for a game-tying three-run homer, his first of the season.

Two batters later,Payton Hardenreached base on a walk, then proceeded to steal second, move to third on a throwing error, and score on a wild pitch to put the Spikes (7-7 2ndHalf) in front for the first time in the game.

However,Tyler Dellerman, who had put the Black Bears in front in the first inning with a three-run double, hit a three-run homer to left-center field in the eighth, his second of the season, to complete a six-RBI performance and give West Virginia the lead for good.Ben McClain's bases-loaded, bases-clearing triple to right-center field later in the same frame then put the game out of reach, andNoah Lucier's single to bring in McClain capped the scoring.

Spikes relieverJacob Bruning(1-1) took the loss after being charged with seven runs on three hits and three walks in 2/3 of an inning. West Virginia relieverShandon Herrera(1-0) delivered a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win.

The Spikes now head back to Happy Valley and, after an off day on the schedule Monday, start a four-game series with the Williamsport Crosscutters in a 6:35 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send right-handerLouis Davenport III(0-1) to the mound for the series opener, while Williamsport has not yet named a starting pitcher.

With the game taking place on July 25, it will beChristmas in Julyat the ballpark featuringJared Box Night, where fans can bring an unwrapped gift forThe Jared Box Projectfor $2 off their ticket, or mentionJared Boxwhen purchasing their ticket at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone to have $2 of their ticket purchase donated by the Spikes toThe Jared Box Project.

It's also aWalking Taco Tuesdaypresented byBigfoot Country Legends, with half-price Walking Tacos available at the Salsa concession stand behind home plate and other designated ballpark locations.

Then on Wednesday, July 26, it's a 12:05 p.m. start for the Spikes and Crosscutters onSuper Splash Day, where the ballpark goes wet and wild as theGeisinger Kids Zoneturns into theSplash Zone, and fans get enjoy lunchtime at the ballpark with half-price wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy for fans during theWine Wednesdayhappy hour presented bySeven Mountains Wine CellarsandWOWY Radio.

Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as every game remaining on the second half of the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via theSpikes Radio Networkpresented byPenn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State AthleticswithSteve JonesandJoe Putnamon the call. The broadcast starts withSpikes Live!presented byMount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on theMLB Draft Leaguestreaming platform atMLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link onStateCollegeSpikes.comand theTuneIn Radioapp.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.