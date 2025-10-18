Ross Forces a Fumble with Pure Strength I CFL

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

JJ Ross uses his strength to strip the ball from Justin McInnis, halting the BC Lions' drive deep in the Edmonton zone.







