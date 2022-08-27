Rooster Tails Sprint out to Lead, Outmaneuver Emeralds for Win

August 27, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Columbia River Rooster Tails (21-32 2H, 50-65) pitching staff made a 1st inning two-run double stand up, holding off the Eugene Emeralds (33-20 2H, 71-45) for a 2-1 win Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

3B Christian Sepulveda struck the big blow, a deep fly to right center field off Emeralds starter Nick Zwack (6-2) that short-hopped the wall and scored SS Kyren Paris and 1B Gabe Matthews. Both had walked in the inning, the Rooster Tails making Zwack pay for early command issues.

Handed a 2-0 lead, Columbia River starter Victor Mederos went to work, throwing four hitless innings and striking out five while walking two. The righty and Oklahoma State alum struck out the first four Eugene batters he faced, overpowering the Emeralds with both his fastball and breaking ball.

Rooster Tails two-way player Dylan Phillips (1-0) then made his High-A debut on the mound, going two innings and extending a combined no-hitter to 5.2 innings before Eugene 3B Jimmy Glowenke doubled to left past a diving LF Osmy Gregorio.

Emeralds SS Marco Luciano then hit a bloop fly ball down the right field line, falling in for a single that scored Glowenke and made it a 2-1 game. That would be all, though, with the Columbia River bullpen shutting things down the rest of the way. Emilker Guzman threw two scoreless innings, and Ivan Armstrong pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning for his fourth High-A save.

The 2,843 in attendance also helped the Dust Devils franchise set a new single-season attendance record, with 91,715 fans through the Gesa Stadium gates so far in 2022 with seven games remaining.

The series finale between Tri-City and Eugene takes place at 7:05 p.m. Sunday night at Gesa Stadium. Lefty Nick Mondak (2-7, 5.98 ERA) gets the ball for the Dust Devils, and righty Abel Adames (9-3, 4.82 ERA) goes for the Emeralds. It's First Responders Night at the ballpark, with $5 upper box seats available for all our heroes who help protect us and keep our communities healthy.

The game broadcast begins with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show at 6:50 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for Sunday's game, and the closing series against Spokane, are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99, and special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.