Early Struggles Lead to Saturday Loss

August 27, 2022







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians trailed early and never recovered in a 7-1 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Saturday night at The Nat.

The Hops got to #12 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos (L, 0-2) for four runs on three hits - including back-to-back home runs - in the top of the first and stuck him for another run in the top of the third. Santos, 19, went three innings, allowed five runs on three hits with two walks, a hit batsman and three strikeouts.

Hillsboro stater Avery Short threw 10 consecutive balls to start his night but went on to retire batters three through 15 in a row before Alex De Jesus got Vancouver's first hit, a one-out double in the fifth with the C's down 6-0. The Canadians got their only run of the night in the sixth after Dasan Brown doubled to start the inning and later scored on an infield single from Rainer Nunez that caromed off the leg of first baseman Jarrod Watkins to allow the run to score.

Garrett Farmer was the workhorse the C's bullpen needed after Santos' early exit, going 3.2 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. No earned runs scored while he as on the mound; the only earned run he allowed came after the runner he left behind scored on a two-out bloop single against Naswell Paulino.

Despite the loss, Vancouver did not lose any ground in the playoff hunt after both Eugene (Emeralds) and Spokane (Rockies) lost earlier tonight. The C's head to Spokane next week for seven games in six days between the two teams vying for the opportunity to meet the Emeralds in a best-of-five Northwest League Championship series that begins September 12 at PK Park.

Vancouver and Hillsboro wrap up their season series tomorrow afternoon with an A&W Family Fun Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Nathanael Perez makes his C's debut opposite Hillsboro's Yilber Diaz. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MilB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

