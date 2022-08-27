Back-To-Back Homers Give Aquasox The Comeback Win

EVERETT, WA: Three pitchers combine to two-hit the Spokane Indians, as the Everett AquaSox won their second straight game with a come from behind 3-2 victory.

Locked in a pitchers' duel, the AquaSox finally got the Spokane starter Case Williams in the seventh inning. After a leadoff single by Robert Perez Jr, Dariel Gomez hit his league leading 24th home run to tie the game at two. The next batter, James Parker gave Everett the lead with a solo shot to center field.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Jimmy Joyce settled down and dominated the Spokane lineup. In seven innings of work, Joyce only allowed two hits while striking out eight batters. The win was his second in a row and the third in the month of August. Joyce now has 124 strikeouts which is top in the Northwest League and his seven wins is tied for fourth.

Joyce gave way to Peyton Alford and Jorge Benitez who shut the door on Spokane. Benitez earned his second save of the year since being promoted from Modesto. Parker had two of Everett's four hits on the night.

