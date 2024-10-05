Rookies Warhoftig, Johnson Sign with Dawgs

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that rookie forwards Andrew Warhoftig and Max Johnson have signed contracts for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Warhoftig will enter his rookie pro season in Roanoke after previously playing four seasons of college hockey at Chatham University (NCAA-DIII). While at Chatham, the six-foot forward appeared in 76 games, racking up 22 goals, 29 assists, and 30 penalty minutes. As a senior during the 2022-2023 campaign, Warhoftig tied for the team's lead with 13 goals and added 12 assists in just 24 games. The Frisco, Texas native was also a college teammate of fellow Dawg Aidan Girduckis for three seasons from 2020-2023. Before his college career, Warhoftig played junior hockey in both the NOJHL and the SJHL, and he spent time developing in the Dallas Stars youth AAA system for multiple years.

"Andrew was really productive in his last two years in college as his role at Chatham expanded," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Warhoftig. "We believe he can come in, find his footing quickly, and become a contributor for us."

Johnson enters his rookie pro season after playing three seasons over four years at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (ACHA). During his time at UNLV, the six-foot forward put up big numbers, finishing his collegiate career with 53 goals, 35 assists, and 235 penalty minutes in 89 career games played. That includes 24 goals, 15 assists, and 102 penalty minutes in 37 games for the Rebels. Before playing at UNLV, the Osseo, Minnesota native played three years of junior hockey in the NAHL, NOJHL, and AJHL. Johnson racked up 56 goals, 69 assists, and 327 penalty minutes in 157 combined games between the three leagues. Johnson was previously invited to training camp with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, and will start the season in Indiana. Roanoke maintains the rookie's SPHL rights.

"Max is a very skilled player offensively... the numbers don't lie, he knows how to put the puck in the net," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Johnson. "We think that Max can bring a blend of a hard, heavy game to combine with his offensive ability, and he can be a strong player if he succeeds in bringing that to the table for us."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

