Thunderbolts Re-Sign Forward Lincoln Hatten

October 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Lincoln Hatten for the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Hatten tallied 5 goals and 21 points in 54 games during his rookie professional campaign with Evansville in 2023-24, finding his offensive stride late in the regular season by finishing on a 7-game point streak (2 goals and 11 points in span) before scoring 2 goals and 5 points in Evansville's 5 playoff games. The native of Sarasota, Florida previously played college hockey with the U.S. Military Academy's Army team in 2020-21, scoring 4 goals and 13 points in 22 games and earning Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year honors, following three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights of the NAHL, where he scored 31 goals and 78 points in 121 games between 2017-2020.

"After not playing in two years, last year was definitely a good adjustment," replied Hatten when asked how he would best sum up his rookie season. "The start of the year was obviously slow for us but what mattered was that we rallied to make the playoffs and how we did in the postseason, which surprised everyone but ourselves. I've been on the edge of my seat every day waiting to get back to Evansville and pick up where we left off last year!"

Hatten joins previously announced forwards Matthew Hobbs, Derek Contessa, Logan vande Meerakker, Kevin Hu, Adam Keyes, Vili Vesalainen and Myles Abbate, defensemen Dillon Hill, Joey Berkopec, Benjamin Lindberg, and Gehrig Lindberg, along with goaltender Jonah Capriotti on the roster heading into training camp.

