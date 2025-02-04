Rookies Impress & Walker Scores Three Power Play Goals in Loss: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

February 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - In a rematch of the 2024 NLL Finals, there was no shortage of action as the Albany FireWolves fought to the very end against the Buffalo Bandits with several players stepping up to keep it close throughout the game. The 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season has been tough so far for Albany, but the FireWolves players are leaving it all out on the floor with their passionate play.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game.

31 Saves By Andrew Kidd

The loudest and most hostile crowd in the entire lacrosse world is at a Buffalo Bandits game. Rookie goalie Andrew Kidd stepped in net and didn't let the moment get the best of him as he made 31 saves on 41 shots on goal. The 22-year-old from Toronto, ON made key saves as the FireWolves went on a run to make the game close against the Bandits. Kidd did well as he faced down the defending NLL Champions.

12 Loose Balls By Will Johansen

In a game that featured intense battles all over the floor, it was rookie Will Johansen who led all players in the game with 12 loose balls. That number ties his career high as he also scooped up 12 loose balls in Albany's win against Colorado. Not only does Johansen vacuum up every loose ball in sight, but he's been one of the best transition players in the league with four goals on the season including two of them being shorthanded markers. He is quietly making a case for a Rookie of the Year nomination.

3 Power Play Goals By Ethan Walker

Against the Bandits, Walker was deadly on the power play with all three of his goals coming on extra man opportunities. The FireWolves' alternate captain has been a steady presence for the Albany offense in his third season with the team with his tactical passing and shooting. On his first two goals he found a soft spot in the defense and inched his way to the crease and buried his shots after several fakes. His third goal was a rocket from up top that he blasted by the Bandits goalie after great movement from the power play unit. Walker's efficiency on the power play will be key for Albany as they head into the second half of their season.

The second half of the NLL season starts now for the FireWolves and they will look to get back on track as they face the Ottawa Black Bears at MVP Arena on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm on Indigenous Celebration Night.

