Albany FireWolves Announce Women in Sports Panel on Saturday, February 22
February 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a Women In Sports Panel with speakers from across the sports industry on Saturday, February 22 at MVP Arena from 5 pm to 6 pm. The panel will take place in the sunroom in between the MVP Arena parking garage and entrance to the arena concourse.
All attendees will also receive a ticket to the Albany FireWolves game at MVP Arena beginning at 7 pm immediately after the Women In Sports panel.
Register here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Womensports43
The event will include the panelists sharing their stories and advice for women to work in sports, a Q&A, and networking with the panelists once it concludes. The panel is open to aspiring sports professionals of all ages who are interested in a career in sports.
The panelists are:
Maecy Chlebowski
Manager of Marketing and Sales Coordination for Albany FireWolves
Megan Grabowski
Wolf Pack Dance Team Head Coach/Choreographer
Abby Cohen
Manager, Partner & Fan Experience for Philadelphia Wings
Katie Falotico
Associate Athletic Director / Academics at Iona University
Alexis Macy
Director, Events & Premium Services for Adirondack Thunder
Ashley Miller
On-Field Reporter for Albany FireWolves
Attendees will also hear from Shonly Wallace, Albany FireWolves College Scout and Dartmouth Women's Lacrosse Assistant Coach, through a video message at the panel. Shonly Wallace made history as the first female scout in the NLL.
Don't miss out on this incredible in-person experience to learn more about what it takes to break into the sports industry!
Women In Sports Panel
Saturday, February 22 from 5 pm to 6 pm at MVP Arena.
Register here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Womensports43
