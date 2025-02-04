Albany FireWolves Announce Women in Sports Panel on Saturday, February 22

February 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a Women In Sports Panel with speakers from across the sports industry on Saturday, February 22 at MVP Arena from 5 pm to 6 pm. The panel will take place in the sunroom in between the MVP Arena parking garage and entrance to the arena concourse.

All attendees will also receive a ticket to the Albany FireWolves game at MVP Arena beginning at 7 pm immediately after the Women In Sports panel.

Register here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Womensports43

The event will include the panelists sharing their stories and advice for women to work in sports, a Q&A, and networking with the panelists once it concludes. The panel is open to aspiring sports professionals of all ages who are interested in a career in sports.

The panelists are:

Maecy Chlebowski

Manager of Marketing and Sales Coordination for Albany FireWolves

Megan Grabowski

Wolf Pack Dance Team Head Coach/Choreographer

Abby Cohen

Manager, Partner & Fan Experience for Philadelphia Wings

Katie Falotico

Associate Athletic Director / Academics at Iona University

Alexis Macy

Director, Events & Premium Services for Adirondack Thunder

Ashley Miller

On-Field Reporter for Albany FireWolves

Attendees will also hear from Shonly Wallace, Albany FireWolves College Scout and Dartmouth Women's Lacrosse Assistant Coach, through a video message at the panel. Shonly Wallace made history as the first female scout in the NLL.

Don't miss out on this incredible in-person experience to learn more about what it takes to break into the sports industry!

Women In Sports Panel

Saturday, February 22 from 5 pm to 6 pm at MVP Arena.

Register here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Womensports43

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.