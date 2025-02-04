Player Transactions
February 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Frank Scigliano on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
