Rookie Sarah Weber Scores off the Bounce and Helps Grab Racing Louisville the 2-1 Lead! #nwsl

Published on October 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.