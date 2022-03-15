Roo Signs on with Havoc
March 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of F Carter Roo.
Roo, a 5'8 forward from Champlin, MN, joins the Havoc after an illustrious college career with Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In 124 games with the Pointers, Roo recorded 95 points.
Roo will be joining fellow Pointer, Jacob Barber on the Havoc. Roo played with former Havoc goalie Max Milosek during his time in Stevens Point.
Welcome, Carter!
