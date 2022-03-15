Dawgs Sign Dylan Johnson, Release Mac Berglove

Forward Dylan Johnson with the University of Wisconsin-Superior

Forward Dylan Johnson with the University of Wisconsin-Superior

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed forward Dylan Johnson to a player contract, and released goaltender Mac Berglove.

Johnson joins the Dawgs where he'll play alongside his college teammate, Chad Lopez. The five-foot-eight forward had a strong career at the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-DIII), tallying 30 goals and 30 assists in 64 career games for the Yellow Jackets. In 27 games this season, the Cloquet, Minnesota native notched 13 goals and 13 assists. In the 2020-2021 season, Johnson was an All-WIAC Honorable Mention selection, and his freshman season in 2019-2020 earned him First Team All-WIAC honors, as well as the WIAC Newcomer of the Year award. Johnson will wear number 74 for Roanoke.

Berglove joined the team from St. John's University (NCAA-DIII) in Minnesota back on March 6. He started in three games for Roanoke, recording a .790 save percentage and 6.15 goals against average. The rookie's strongest performance came last Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Pensacola, when Berglove saved 20-of-22 shots that he faced. In five seasons with the Johnnies, the Elk River, Minnesota native appeared in 59 games with a 25-13-8 record. The six-foot goalie recorded a .923 save percentage and a 2.17 goals against average in his collegiate career.

