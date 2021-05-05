Ron Gardenhire Announced as Rox Home Opener Guest

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce that Minnesota Legend Ron "Gardy" Gardenhire will be in attendance as the 2021 home opener guest on Friday, June 4th at Joe Faber Field.

Gardenhire will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as a part of the Opening Day festivities presented by Coborn's. The Rox will take on the Duluth Huskies at 7:05 pm at the Rock Pile and all fans will have the opportunity to meet Gardy, get autographs, and take pictures beginning at 6:05 pm.

He spent 17 seasons as a manager at the Major League level with the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. In his 13 seasons with the Twins, he led the Twins to six Central Division titles and an appearance in the American League Championship Series in 2002. Gardy finished his Twins managerial career with 1,068 wins, which is the second-most in franchise history behind Tom Kelly (1,140 wins).

The New York Mets drafted Gardenhire in the sixth round of the 1979 amateur draft. He played for the Mets for five seasons, from 1981 to 1985. During his playing career, Gardenhire played shortstop, second base, and third base. He was plagued by injuries, especially to his hamstring. Following the 1986 season, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins, where he played one season for their Triple-A affiliate before retiring as a player.

Gardenhire's son Toby grew up in Minnesota and played for the Rochester Honkers for three summers (2002-2005). Toby played college baseball at the University of Illinois. In 2005, he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins and played in the Twins minor league system for seven years.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. Get a complete game schedule here.

Fans can purchase tickets to see Gardenhire now, here. Tickets for the entire season will be available starting May 6th at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased all season long online at stcloudrox.com, by calling 320-240-9798 or at the Rox tickets office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

