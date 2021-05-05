Rafters Promote Early Savings with Connexus Jr.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Connexus Credit Union, announce the return of Connexus Jr., a savings prize punch card initiative for Rafters fans 12 and under, for the 2021 season. The program provides kids the opportunity to win fun prizes while saving for the future.

Through Connexus Jr. young Rafters fans receive a Connexus Credit Union swag bag for the first $5 they deposit in their savings account. They will be given a stamp on their punch card for every additional $5 deposited, up to $50.

Each stamp corresponds to a Rafters-themed prize, which kids can redeem between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Witter Field's main entrance ticket office, located at 521 Lincoln Street.

"Connexus Jr. is a great program to teach kids how to start saving their money, while providing some fun incentives for them" said Rafters Assistant GM, Hannah Jurgens. "Our partnership with Connexus goes beyond the outfield wall and we are so grateful to have relationships with organizations, like Connexus, that make an impact on fans outside of the stadium."

To set up a Connexus Credit Union savings account, swing by one of their branch locations or visit connexuscu.org for more information. Kids can pick up their punch cards at Connexus locations in Wisconsin Rapids or Stevens Point.

Membership eligibility is required for kids to participate and punch cards are limited to one card per person. Punch cards are valid only for the 2021 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters season.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Single game tickets on sale today!

