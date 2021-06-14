Rome Reliever Mentioned in Elite List

Rome Braves pitcher Freddy Tarnok

ROME, Ga. - Rome Braves pitcher Freddy Tarnok was named in MLB Pipeline's Prospect Team of the Week earlier today. The list, compiled by MLB.com draft and prospect expert Jim Callis, highlighted one player at each position including one left-handed pitcher, one right-handed pitcher, and one relief pitcher.

Tarnok, a 22-year-old right-hander from Riverview, Fla., was selected as MLB Pipeline's Relief Pitcher of the Week. Here is what the report said about Rome's talented hurler:

"RP: Freddie Tarnok, Rome Braves (High-A)

(Braves No. 10)

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO, 0.25 WHIP

Slowed by a lat injury in Spring Training, Tarnok made his season debut in relief on Wednesday. He threw 34 of 58 pitches for strikes while whiffing eight batters and yielding just one walk in four nearly perfect frames."

The six-foot-three, 185-pound Tarnok picked up the win in his first action since 2019 on June 9, leading Rome to a 5-3 victory in seven innings against the Asheville Tourists. That win proved to be a big one, as it helped in the Braves' pursuit of a series win over the Tourists.

Tarnok, a third-round pick by Atlanta in the 2017 MLB Draft, is expected to pitch for Rome in this week's series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The R-Braves (19-17) will host the Hot Rods (24-12) for a six-game set at State Mutual Stadium in which the two teams will face off each day from Tuesday through Sunday. First pitch on Tuesday, June 15 is slated for 7 p.m. in Rome.

