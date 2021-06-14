Renegades to Host Independence Day Weekend Fireworks

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - There aren't many things more "Independence Day" than hot dogs, baseball & fireworks. The one key element the Renegades will be missing over the Independence Day Weekend this year is the baseball, as the team will be on the road in Jersey Shore, but there is a solution.... Nicolas Cage!

On July 3rd, the Renegades will host an Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganza with a pre-firework's screening of National Treasure. The gates of Dutchess Stadium will open at 6:30pm with National Treasure starting at 7pm and the Fireworks Extravaganza commencing shortly after the movie. This event is the perfect addition to any family's Independence Day Weekend schedule!

Fireworks Extravaganza tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased at hvrenegades.com or by calling 845-838-0094. Next to stadium parking will be available for $7 per car. Food and beverage points-of-sale will be open all event long.

The Renegades season is in full swing with back-to-back home series starting on Tuesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 20 against the Jersey Shore Blueclaws and then from Tuesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 27 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Amazing seats are still available with tickets starting at just $6. To purchase Renegades tickets, go to hvrenegades.com or call 845-838-0094.

