Light up the Shore - Laser Light Shows at FirstEnergy Park

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Light Up the Shore! The BlueClaws will host three nights of laser light shows at FirstEnergy Park from July 16th - 18th.

Each show begins at 8:30 pm and lasts approximately 35 to 40 minutes. Stadium gates will open at 7:30 pm. Food & drink will be available at the ballpark. Mini Golf and the Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, which popular boardwalk games, will be open during the event.

The spectacular laser light show is choreographed to a wide range of music, from current pop to classic rock and is sure to excite fans with a one-of-a-kind show across the Jersey Shore sky.

"The BlueClaws have always been about more than baseball and we're excited to host exciting events like this one," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "This is a great change of pace from our traditional fireworks shows and we look forward to three great laser light shows at the ballpark!"

Tickets are available now for just $18 for adults and $12 for juniors (12/under).

The event is RAIN OR SHINE (rain actually enhances the lasers).

The shows will be produced by Laser Encore, a nationally-recognized company that has produced laser light shows all over the country for sports teams and other brands.

