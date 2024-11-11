Romario Williams Earns Another International Call-Up with Jamaica

November 11, 2024

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven forward Romario Williams has been called up by the Jamaica Football Federation for the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League A Quarterfinals vs. USA on November 14 and 18.

The Reggae Boyz will host USA on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. ET at the National Stadium in Kingston. The second match in the aggregate format will be on Monday, November 18 at 8 pm ET at CITYPARK in St. Louis. Both matches will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, and Peacock, in addition to FDP Radio.

Quarterfinal winners advance to the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals and Finals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on March 23 & 25, 2025.

On October 10, Williams scored an important goal in Jamaica's 2-0 victory at Nicaragua in a 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League A, Group B match. In the 69th minute, Romario finished from close range off a corner kick to double his team's lead. The 30-year-old also played in a scoreless draw vs. Honduras on October 14 that clinched Jamaica's berth in the quarterfinals.

Williams has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Jamaica in his career. He made his Jamaica senior national team debut in a 1-0 Caribbean Cup qualifying win over Suriname in November of 2016.

Romario earned his second call-up in two months by recording four goals and an assist for the Boys in Blue this season in league play and a goal and assist in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Williams scored his first Indy Eleven goal in dramatic fashion with a game-tying free kick in the final minute of stoppage time vs. Pittsburgh on August 31. In his next home match on September 14, he scored his 60th USL Championship regular season goal against El Paso.

Acquired by the Eleven on June 14, the 30-year-old is among the Championship's most prolific scorers all-time, having recorded 60 regular-season goals in 148 appearances at a strike rate of a goal every 158.6 minutes.

The Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

