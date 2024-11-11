Orange County SC Suffers Heartbreaking Western Conference Semifinal Loss in Colorado Springs

November 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The 2024 USL Championship season for 6-seeded Orange County SC came to a close in the Western Conference Semifinals in an agonizing 2-1 defeat after extra time to 2-seeded Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, CO. The County Boys gave everything they had for 120 minutes, but came up just short at the final whistle.

The match got off to a lightning fast start, as forward Ethan Zubak found the first chance of the match, applying pressure on the press in the fourth minute. After a poor backpass put goalkeeper Christian Herrera in trouble, Zubak forced a turnover and slotted home into an empty net, putting the Black and Orange in front 1-0.

The lead for the Black and Orange was shortlived, as the hosts answered back just six minutes later in the 10th minute. After switching the field from the far sideline into the middle, midfielder Devon Williams found fellow midfielder Zach Zandi just inside the top of the box, who fired first time into the bottom right corner, tying the game 1-1.

OCSC appeared to re-take the lead in the 30th minute off a corner from midfielder Seth Casiple. The San Diego native's corner found captain Markus Nakkim at the near post, who played a perfect header across goal that forward Cameron Dunbar tapped into an empty net.

However, the whistle had blown the play dead for a foul in the box on defender Dillon Powers. The go-ahead goal for the Black and Orange was disallowed and the score remained 1-1.

On their next corner kick in first half stoppage time, Powers nearly took matters into his own hands to restore the lead. Casiple played another good ball into the box that appeared to come off the arm of Switchbacks forward Ronaldo Damus and into the path of Powers, who poked his shot just over the bar.

Orange County SC pressed on in search of a second goal coming out of the halftime break and found their first chance in the 51st minute. Defender Ryan Doghman played in Dunbar on the left flank. Dunbar dribbled into the box, cut back on his right foot and fired a shot towards the bottom right corner that was saved by Herrera.

The best chance for the Black and Orange in the second half came after midfielder Chris Hegardt drew a free kick in the 64th minute. Nakkim stepped up to take the ensuing free kick from around 30 yards out, fired up and over the wall a rocket destined for the top corner that was saved by Herrera at full stretch.

Neither team could find a winner prior to the end of regulation and the teams headed to Extra Time. Shutler kept the teams level in the 99th minute after Zandi found substitute Quanzi Herman who hit a rocket on the half volley that Shutler tipped up over the bar.

Colorado Springs found the go ahead goal in the 106th minute on a free kick. After the initial attempt was sent away by Shutler, substitute Cole Mrowka collected the bar and fired back on target that was redirected by Zandi past Shutler and the Switchbacks led 2-1.

Substitute Thomas Amang had the best chance for the Black and Orange in the second half stoppage time after fellow substitute Ben Barjolo played him into the box. Amang turned and fired with his right foot, but it was pushed away by Herrera.

To all of our supporters and owners, the lifeblood of our club, thank you for your unwavering support throughout the 2024 USL Championship season. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but this is not the end. We will be back! #ForCounty

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Forward Ethan Zubak scored his first playoff goal for Orange County SC tonight.

Orange County SC saw their season end in the Western Conference Semifinal for the second consecutive season.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF EXTRA TIME FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 0 1

COS 1 0 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

5' Ethan Zubak (1st of #USLPlayoffs)

10' Zachary Zandi

105+1' Zachary Zandi

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

85' Seth Casiple

108' Dillion Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

69' Zachary Zandi

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Markus Nakkim (C), Dillon Powers, Ryan Doghman; Seth Casiple (Charlie Asensio 112'), Ashish Chattha (Ben Norris 106'), Chris Hegardt (Christian Sorto 78'), Bryce Jamison (Ben Barjolo 112'); Ethan Zubak (Thomas Amang 86'), Cameron Dunbar (Ashton Miles 117')

Unused subs: Juan Santana (GK)

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 47% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 0 |

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP:

Christian Herrera (GK); Aidan Rocha, Matthew Mahoney (C), Dike Lacroix, Matthew Real (Delentz Pierre 117'), Zachary Zandi (Steven Echevarria 109'), Devon Williams, Jario Henriquez (Juan Tejada 69'), Tyreek Magee (Cole Mrowka 80'), Yoskuke Hanya (Quenzi Huerman 46'), Ronaldo Damus (Justin Dhillon 68')

Unused subs: Joe Rice (GK)

Head Coach: James Chambers

Possession: 53% | Shots: 18 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2024 USL Championship Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinals

Date: November 10, 2024

Venue: Weidner Field

