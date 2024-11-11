Rhode Island FC Heads to Charleston Battery for Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. ET

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After a resounding 3-0 victory over 2024 Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on Saturday, Rhode Island FC is headed to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, S.C. to take on Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Finals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The historic match will livestream nationally on ESPN+ and air locally on The Wolf (106.3 FM). Fans can join fellow Ocean State supporters at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket, home of the RIFC Pale Ale.

Rhode Island FC is the first expansion team to advance to a conference final in its inaugural season since El Paso Locomotive FC in 2019. The Ocean State club's win over the No. 1 overall seed was its eighth match without a loss, matching the club record. In Louisville City FC's previous 18 matches at Lynn Family Stadium, the club had only lost once, a 5-2 defeat to Rhode Island FC on June 22. Prior to its victory in Kentucky, RIFC defeated Indy Eleven in its first-ever playoff match on Nov. 3, defeating The Boys in Blue 3-2 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Charleston Battery's path to the Eastern Conference Finals includes a pair of wins at home, beating Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-0 in the conference quarterfinals on Nov. 2 before taking down the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 in come-from-behind fashion on Nov. 10.

