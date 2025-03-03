Roman Anthony Bobbleheads, Presented by Agnelli Law Offices, to be Given Away March 15 in Innovative Ticket Promotion

WORCESTER, MA - Bobbleheads depicting heralded Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony will be given away March 15 at Polar Park to fans who purchase 4 or more reserved seats to any WooSox home game during Opening Weekend or April and May. The ticket offer starts tomorrow, Tuesday, March 4, and runs until the supply of the popular item is exhausted. (Unreserved seating areas such as the Berm and General Admission are not included in the offer.)

The souvenirs, presented by Agnelli Law Offices, depict the 20-year-old outfielder regarded by many as the best hitting prospect in Minor League Baseball.

Reserved seat tickets can only be purchased at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888. The bobbleheads must be picked up in person at the March 15 event, which is free of charge, from noon-3 p.m.

Fans do not need to purchase all four tickets for one game. For example, fans may purchase two tickets for one game and two tickets for a different game.

The free March 15 Open House invites fans to take swings in the brand-new "WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages," twin batting cages on Madison Street (next to the Team Store). The ballpark will also display the Red Sox' 1:05 p.m. Spring Training game against the Atlanta Braves.

"We typically have an event before the season to welcome fans home, and to give the ballpark a dress rehearsal before Opening Day," said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "With this new promotion, we also wanted to offer a cool collector's item right now that captures the excitement Red Sox Nation and WooSox Nation are feeling about the outstanding players we look forward to seeing in Worcester this season."

The Open House will also feature fresh, new menu offerings for purchase, including fried Oreos, fried mac and cheese balls, fried mozzarella, corn dogs, and specialty French fries (buffalo, poutine, and clam chowder). Additionally, the Nacho Nacho Man stand located in the right-field corner of the ballpark will serve fresh, hot BBQ brisket, chicken, and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as mac and cheese and walking tacos.

Fans can also get a sneak preview of the new, comfortable, climate-controlled "Royal Wooters Club," which Season Ticket Members can enjoy all season long, no matter the weather. The lounge, set to have a ribbon cutting Opening Day, is on the DCU Club Level on the first base side of the ballpark.

The WooSox reduced their office space to create this fan amenity, which includes an ornate bar, an historic pool table from Fenway Park, and centuries-old cast iron table bases from Boston's legendary Durgin Park. The "Royal Wooters" pays tribute to Boston's "Royal Rooters," the famed fans from more than 120 years ago whose raucous enthusiasm helped the American League team win baseball's first-ever World Series in 1903.

Anthony, who recorded three hits in his Triple-A debut on August 13, 2024, batted .344 (45 hits in 131 at-bats) with 16 extra-base hits, 33 runs, 20 RBIs, and 31 walks in 35 games for Worcester last season. The West Palm Beach native attended Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL--where he was the Gatorade Florida Player of the Year in 2022--and was drafted by Boston in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft.

The WooSox open their fifth season and Polar Park's fifth season on Friday, March 28, against the Syracuse Mets at 3:05 p.m. UniBank Fireworks set to "Baseball Classics" follow the game.

The popular ballpark in the city's resurgent Canal District was named "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" in a Ballpark Digest poll of more than 87,000 voters.

