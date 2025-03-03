Indians 2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

March 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - As of this morning at 10 AM, single-game tickets for all 75 Indianapolis Indians 2025 regular season home games are on sale. Fans may visit IndyIndians.com/Tickets, call (317) 269-3545 or visit the Victory Field Box Office to purchase tickets. Following a weekend trip to St. Paul from March 28-30 to begin the 2025 campaign, the Indians will return to Victory Field for their home opener on Tuesday, April 1, against the Iowa Cubs.

The Indians 2025 promotional calendar includes fan-favorites like Weekend with Bluey presented by Indiana WIC, Jurassic Weekend presented by Damar, Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, and more. Fans may visit IndyIndians.com/SingleGameTickets or IndyIndians.com/Promotions for a full list of promotional dates and to purchase tickets. All games, times and promotions are subject to change.

"We are excited to welcome fans back to Victory Field for the 29th season of Indianapolis Indians baseball at our beautiful, downtown ballpark and the 123rd season overall in our franchise's history," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "The 2025 season is sure to be another memorable one, with an exciting promotional calendar, affordable ticket prices and exceptional customer service creating an unparalleled ballpark experience."

Single-game ticket prices range from $13 for Lawn, $16 for Reserved and $19 for Box seats. Five Half-Off Wednesday Nights presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One offer half-price Lawn, Reserved and Box seats; fans must enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

Premium ticketing options are available for $32 per person in the Yuengling Landing and $95 in the Elements Financial Club. Landing tickets include reserved seating, wait service and a specialty menu while Club tickets include an all-you-can-eat food station, draft beer and house wine from Daniel's Vineyard.

For families with children 14 and under, Knot Hole Kids Club memberships currently available for just $22. Membership benefits include a ticket to every Indians home game, t-shirt, access to exclusive monthly giveaways, the chance to say "Play ball!" following the national anthem or introduce the Indians' leadoff batter, and the opportunity to run the bases after every Sunday home game (weather permitting). Individual tickets purchased for children 14 and under are $1 off.

All persons with a current military ID are eligible to receive $3 off gate price. Recipients of the military discount include active-duty members, active-duty family members, military retirees/veterans and their dependents. To receive the discount, fans must present a current military ID at the Victory Field Box Office at the time of purchase. The discount will become available online soon.

Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

