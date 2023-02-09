Rolling Smoke Barbecue Coming to Future Legends Complex

February 9, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Future Legends LLC is thrilled to announce that Rolling Smoke Barbecue will be the premier barbecue restaurant at the Future Legends Complex.

Rolling Smoke Barbecue prides itself on authentic, down-home BBQ with an emphasis on Southern-style home cooking. The BBQ restaurant started its roots as a food truck in March of 2014 in Denver, and opened their first brick & mortar in the Stanley Marketplace in 2017.

"We are thrilled to open our first location outside the Denver area and bring our BBQ to the Northern Colorado community," said Terry Walsh, owner and founder of Rolling Smoke Barbecue. Terry's Oklahoma roots and passion for good BBQ started with cooking in his own backyard and has led him on a personal quest for slow-smoked perfection. Over the years, he has mastered his techniques to bring you the finest BBQ you've ever tasted.

"The Future Legends staff's vision and foresight in bringing such an amazing concept to the region felt like the right fit when we toured the grounds of what we feel like will be the premier sports complex not only in Colorado, but the entire country as well," said Terry. "We are all excited to continue the expansion of Rolling Smoke BBQ and Future Legends is the perfect fit for our culture and values."

Future Legends Complex will be the premier destination for sports and events in Northern Colorado. The 118-acre complex will feature the 6,500-seat FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium, 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, an e-sports arena, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels, and multiple restaurants retail locations; and will host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

"BBQ is a staple here in Northern Colorado and has been a high priority for us to find the right partner that fits this community and our audience. Rolling Smoke is the quintessential BBQ company that embodies everything we have been looking for and more," said Casey Katofsky, Executive Director of the Future Legends Complex. "To add the first ever Rolling Smoke location to Northern Colorado is truly a wish becoming a reality."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 9, 2023

Rolling Smoke Barbecue Coming to Future Legends Complex - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.