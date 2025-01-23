Rogers Brings on Rookie Right-Hander for 2025 Season

(Gary, IN) The roster continues to fill out for Manager Lamarr Rogers and his Gary SouthShore RailCats ball club. The RailCats officially signed Brayan Villar, a right-handed pitcher from West Orange, New Jersey.

Villar is 25 years old and just last year he graduated from Keystone College in La Plume, Pennsylvania. In his final campaign with the Giants, Villar was lights-out for the program. He made 11 starts, finished with a 9-0 record, and struck out 57 opposing batters. Villar was selected to the United East Skye Division All-Conference first team and took home the pitcher of the year award.

The 6-2 hurler spent his summer in Niles, Ohio pitching for the MLB Draft League's Mahoning Valley Scrappers. He shared the clubhouse with 2025 RailCats signees, Jake Allgeyer and Jonathan Martinez. As a Scrapper, Villar started in 8 games for them, penciling in a 4.78 ERA, and sat down 26 batters.

"Villar will come in and compete for a role on the pitching staff as a potential "swing arm" candidate." Lamarr His ability to throw strikes (reflective of his plus SO/W ratio in 2024), and compete drew attention during the MLBD season. He comes highly recommended for a potential opportunity.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by by calling the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

