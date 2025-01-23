Outfielder Enríquez Re-Signed by Goldeyes

January 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Roby Enríquez

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Roby Enríquez(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday the re-signing of outfielder Roby Enríquez.

Enríquez hit .296 for the club in 2024, with 18 doubles, three home runs, and 42 runs batted in. His strikeout per at-bat percentage (.111) was among the lowest on the team. Defensively, Enríquez did not commit an error in 132 fielding chances and contributed one outfield assist.

Roby Enríquez - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes | Click here to download this image.

The 27-year-old spent the previous two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system, reaching the Class-AA level with the Texas League's Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022 and 2023. In 136 games in Arizona's chain, Enríquez hit .290 with 27 doubles, eight home runs, and 65 runs batted in.

A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Enríquez made his professional debut with the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League - a Major League Baseball Partner League - in 2021 after two seasons at Indiana State University (Terre Haute, Indiana).

Enríquez also has experience playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League and has twice represented the island in the Caribbean Series, where he was a teammate of numerous Major League veterans.

"It's great news that Roby is back for us this season," said field manager Logan Watkins. "On top of being a versatile defender he gave us consistent quality and competitive at-bats last season. He always has a chance to hit above .300 because he never gives an at-bat away and makes the pitcher earn everything. I'm hopeful he will be one of our best players this season."

Winnipeg now has 13 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

OF Roby Enríquez

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.