Roderick Reels It In, Tarpons Walk-Off Marauders In Extras, 10-9

May 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons' Roderick Arias at bat

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (13-25) took down the Bradenton Marauders (17-21) in a ten-inning back-and-forth battle Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Yankees' number four prospect, according to MLB.com, SS Roderick Arias (1-for-4, 1R, 1 triple, 3RBI, 1BB) stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the tenth inning and sent the fans home happy with a walk-off SAC-fly to right field.

RHP Josh Grosz (3.2IP, 4H, 4ER, 1BB, 8K, 1HR, 1HBP) made the start for Tampa and battled through 3.2 innings of work. Grosz struggled in the first inning, giving up three runs, before settling in. Grosz racked up eight strikeouts, with his out pitch being his changeup. Grosz's changeup recorded eight swings and seven swings and misses.

With one away in the first, Keiner Delgado got hit by a slider that ran too far inside. Delgado showed off his speed, stealing second and third base. On the steal of third base, C Manuel Palencia bounced the throw to third, and the ball trickled into the outfield, allowing Delgado to pop up and come home for the game's first run. Omar Alfonzo doubled, and with two away, Axiel Plaz homered for the second consecutive night. Plaz's homer traveled 454 feet and left the bat at 112.5 MPH.

A cutter drilled 2B Jorbit Vivas, and DH Jasson Domínguez walked to put runners on first and second for the Tarpons. With one away, Arias hit a line drive to center field that Shalin Polanco misread. Polanco sprinted in as the ball soared over his head to the center field wall. Arias ended up at third base with a triple scoring Vivas and Domínguez. 1B Dylan Jasso walked, and CF Jackson Castillo evened the game at three, sending a SAC-fly to center field.

Bradenton kept their foot on the pedal in the second. Kalae Harrison ripped a double down the left field line to open the frame. Harrison moved to third when Javier Rivas reached on an error, and the Marauders retook the lead on an RBI single off the bat of Braylon Bishop.

LF Willy Montero grounded a leadoff single back up the middle, and RF Coby Morales walked to set up Tampa's offense in the fourth. Montero got picked off second base, and then Morales reached second on a wild pitch. Palencia singled to right field, which put runners on the corners for the top of the order. Khristian Curtis unleashed another wild pitch to bring home Palencia and tie the game.

Castillo made a SportsCenter Top Ten play in the fifth. Delgado lofted a high fly ball to right center, sending Castillo on the run. He ranged to the wall, leaped, and brought the ball back with him, taking a home run away from Delgado.

The Tarpons brought all nine batters to the plate to take the lead in the sixth. Palencia and Vivas each singled to bring up Domínguez. He came through, lining a 99 MPH single to right field, bringing home Palencia for the lead. 3B George Lombard Jr. immediately followed up Domínguez's single with a single of his own, which brought home Vivas to extend the lead to two. Arias drew a free pass to load the bases, and with two away, Castillo came through yet again for the Tarpons. He lined a two-run single to left field, capping off Tampa's rally to give them a four-run lead.

Morales reached to begin the seventh on a throwing error. He advanced ninety feet on a wild pitch and came around to score when Domínguez ripped a double into the right field corner. Domínguez's double was a rocket, leaving the bat at 106.5 MPH.

The Marauders stormed back in the eighth thanks to some sloppy defense from Tampa. Eddy Rodriguez walked to open the frame, and Polanco singled, putting runners on first and second. Harrison chopped a grounder to newly entered 2B Brenny Escanio , who tried for the force out at second but threw the ball into left field, which allowed one run to cross and put runners at second and third base. The ball found Escanio again when the next batter, Rivas, grounded a ball right to second base, but Escanio bobbled the ball, allowing Rivas to reach first and Polanco to score. Bishop pulled the Marauders within one when he sent a two-run triple to deep center field. With Tampa's infield drawn in, Solomon Maguire evened the game at nine with a groundout.

RHP Kris Bow (W, 1-0) entered the game in the tenth inning, trying to keep the game tied with the ghost runner on second base. Bow worked through a scoreless tenth, adding to another dominant performance by the Tarpons' bullpen. The bullpen threw 6.1 innings without giving up an earned run.

When the Tarpons came up to bat in the bottom of the tenth, Escanio started on second, and pinch hitter DH Hans Montero lifted a high fly ball deep down the right field line. Maguire had trouble in the corner as the ball dropped in for a base hit, putting runners on the corners. Lombard Jr. got plunked to load the bases, which brought up Arias. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Arias lifted a fastball to deep right field, bringing home Escanio and putting the dugout into a frenzy. Arias waited for Escanio to touch the plate, and then the Gatorade showers started in celebration of the victory.

The Tarpons will host the series finale tomorrow afternoon against the Marauders. RHP Ryan Harvey is projected to make the start with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m. at GMS Field. Come enjoy a hearty all-you-can-eat brunch in the AnyDesk Dugout Club from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brunch tickets are on sale at tarponsbaseball.com.

