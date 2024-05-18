Omar Alfonzo Named Florida State League Player of the Week
May 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, FL - On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Marauders C Omar Alfonzo has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for week of May 7 - May 12.
In six games versus the St. Lucie Mets, Alfonzo went 9-for-18 with two doubles, one home run, six RBIs, five walks, two intentional walks, and five runs scored. The 20-year-old wrapped up his week reaching base six times on Sunday, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
He currently leads the Marauders with a .272 batting average among qualified hitters while also throwing out seven baserunners on 22 attempts this season.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota native is the first Marauder player to win a weekly award this year. Bradenton starts a six-game road trip at George M. Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Tarpons, first pitch is slated for 6:30 pm.
