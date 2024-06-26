Rocky Top to the Lilac City: Tracing the Special Connection Between Tennessee and Spokane

June 26, 2024

Spokane Indians News Release







The distance between Spokane and Knoxville is vast - nearly 2,300 miles or 33 hours by car - but through the magic of baseball, the two feel like next door neighbors sharing some sweet tea on a porch swing. Since becoming the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies in 2021, Spokane has always had at least one Tennessee alum on their roster, including this year's Opening Night starter Chase Dollander and hitting coach Tom Sutaris. The 2023 Indians featured Northwest League MVP Jordan Beck, right-hander Seth Halvorsen, and hitting coach Zach Osborne (who spent three years in that role before joining the Hartford Yard Goats this season). One of the greatest players in Vols history and soon-to-be Hall of Fame first baseman Todd Helton now serves as a Special Assistant to the GM for the Rockies and can often be seen working with hitters in the cage at Avista Stadium.

The Volunteers took home their first ever National Championship in baseball this year with a thrilling 6-5 win over Texas A&M on June 24th and if recent history is any indication, one (or more) of those title-winning players will be donning a Spokane Indians uniform in the not too distant future. Here is a look at some of the other Vols players that have spent time in the Inland Northwest:

Jordan Beck (2023)

Julio Borbon (2007)

Chase Dollander (2024)

Seth Halverson (2023)

Zach Osborne (2021-23)

Joey Seaver (2016)

Tom Sutaris (2024)

