Help Us Put the Fun in Funko Field

June 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Last night, fans at Funko Field got to see the debut of two of the Mariners' top prospects (Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo) as the AquaSox scored 14 runs to take Game One of the series against the Spokane Indians.

Come on out to the ballpark and enjoy baseball while devouring our delicious Jala-Cream Onion Dog, which features a hot dog topped with jalapenos, crispy fried onions, diced onions and a cream cheese spread. It is only sold when the AquaSox play the Spokane Indians so don't miss out!

Tonight is also Baseball Bingo courtesy of Tulalip Bingo and Slots. Pick up your bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth at every Wednesday home game and play along! Each bingo night there will be up to seven prizes handed out.

Additionally, it is a HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday. Swing by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket, redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office (applicable to Wednesday home games only).

