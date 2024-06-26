Long Balls Power Oat Milkers To Win

June 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Malmö Oat Milkers (aka the Everett AquaSox) powerfully overtook Funko Field Tuesday evening, demolishing five home runs while defeating Spokane 14-7.

Malmö ignited their scoring spark in the bottom of the first inning. After Michael Arroyo walked to begin his Everett career, RJ Schreck mashed a two-run homer to give the Oat Milkers a 2-1 lead. Right-hander Marcelo Perez then fired off two scoreless innings, bridging the gap until the offense could spray hits and home runs all over the ballpark in the bottom of the third inning.

Arroyo led off the bottom of the third by being hit by a pitch. Schreck then doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Jared Sundstrom hit a sacrifice fly and Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI single, giving Everett a 4-1 lead. Malmö then found a power surge as Caleb Cali smashed a three-run home run and Axel Sanchez added a solo shot the next batter, giving the Oat Milkers eight runs after only three innings.

Spokane added a handful of runs in the top of the fourth inning, cutting Malmö's lead to 8-6. However, the Oat Milkers smashed yet another home run in the bottom half of the fourth, helping nullify Spokane's offensive outburst. Josh Hood crushed a three-run homer to center field, giving Malmö double-digit runs on the night. After Shaddon Peavyhouse threw a scoreless top of the fifth inning, Andrew Miller hit an opposite field home run, giving Malmö a 12-6 advantage.

Malmö kept the scoring affair going all night long, continuing their scoring through sundown. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Oat Milkers brought home their final pair of runs. After Sanchez singled and Arroyo drew his third walk, Schreck hit his second RBI double and tallied his fourth hit. Schreck concluded the contest with four hits, three RBIs, three runs scored, one home run, and two doubles. Two batters later, Montes walked with the bases loaded.

The bullpen secured their 14-7 win, throwing a scoreless final three innings. The trio of right-handers Stefan Raeth, Jason Ruffcorn, and Allan Saathoff combined to allow three hits and zero walks while striking out three Indians batters.

Offensively, the Oat Milkers racked up 14 runs on 10 hits. Schreck led the team with four base hits, and Sanchez knocked a pair of hits. Miller, Sanchez, Schreck, Cali, and Hood all hammered long balls.

Arroyo drew a trio of walks and Montes walked twice in their Funko Field debuts.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is a festivity-filled night at Funko Field! We will host a trio of promotions, including Silver Sluggers Night, HomeStreet Bank $5 Wednesday, and Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo and Slots! Visit your local, participating HomeStreet bank location to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office. Left-hander Brandyn Garcia will be taking the mound after striking out a career-high 12 batters in his last start. Bring your friends, pens, pencils, and scorecards for bingo and baseball action!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.