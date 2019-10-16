Rockland Boulders Move to Frontier League in Merger

Rockland County, NY - A new era in Rockland Boulders' history commenced today with the announcement that the Can-Am League is merging with the Frontier League. This historic merger results in the creation of the largest league in all of Independent Professional Baseball, and the newly formed Frontier League will begin play in 2020 with a soon to be revealed 96-game schedule spanning from mid-May through September.

Several major markets will be well represented in the 14-team "Super League" through this landmark accord, including New York, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Quebec City and St. Louis. As a result, the newly formed association will be an even more attractive beacon for cultivating and developing professional baseball talent. The oldest Independent Professional Baseball League in the country, the Frontier League began play in 1993 and just finished its 27th season. Over this remarkable span, more than 1,000 player contracts have been sold to MLB teams and 38 of those players have advanced to play in Major League Baseball.

"With our 10th Anniversary Season coming up, we have so much to be excited for and we're proud to show our fans that the Boulders are always looking for ways to grow and improve now and for the future," stated Team President Shawn Reilly, whose efforts to bring the 2019 Can-Am/Frontier All-Star Game to Palisades Credit Union Park served as a major catalyst in spearheading the new union. "We will see familiar faces from the Can-Am in addition to new opponents from across the country and we have more exciting announcements to follow in the coming weeks."

Joining the Boulders from the Can-Am contingent are the Quebec Capitales, New Jersey Jackals, Sussex County Miners, and Trois-Rivieres Aigles, with the Ottawa Champions suspending operations for the upcoming season. They will participate in the 7-team Can-Am Division along with the Washington Wild Things and Lake Erie Crushers. The Midwestern Division will consist of the Evansville Otters, Florence Freedom, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, Southern Illinois Miners and the Windy City Thunder Bolts.

"It has been my honor to be a part of this groundbreaking deal and I can't thank all parties involved enough for getting us to this historic moment," Can-Am League Executive Director Kevin Winn said. "I look forward to seeing where our newly formed alliance heads next and all the Independent Professional Baseball history that's yet to be written."

Frontier League Commissioner, Bill Lee, who has held that position since 1994, will continue in that role. He states, "I am extremely excited about this merger announcement. Not only does it strengthen the Frontier League, but it strengthens Independent Professional Baseball as a whole. I want to thank everyone from both Leagues that have worked so hard to make this happen."

