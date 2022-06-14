RockHounds Take Series Debut in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Returning to Riders Field following a 12-game road trip, the Frisco RoughRiders dropped a Tuesday contest to the Midland RockHounds, 6-3. Shortstop Jonathan Ornelas slugged his seventh home run of the season and led the Frisco offense on a 3-for-5 day, as the Riders finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Frisco (29-29) didn't crack the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth, thanks to a strong start by Midland (27-31) lefty Ty Damron (2-3) who gave up one run in his six innings.

Riders starter Tim Brennan (1-1) struck out four in 3.2 innings in his first start with Frisco this season and his longest outing of the year so far.

Midland scored first in the top of the second inning on a leadoff home run from Jordan Diaz. The Hounds' 1-0 lead held until they extended it with three runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single with two outs from Midland designated hitter JJ Schwarz to make it a 4-0 advantage.

The RockHounds brought in two more on a two-run homer in the top of the sixth from Midland right fielder Chase Calabuig, his fourth of the year.

Ornelas answered promptly with his seventh home run of the year to put Frisco on the scoreboard and cut Midland's advantage to 6-1. Back-to-back walks to Dustin Harris and Blaine Crim gave Frisco a two-out RBI chance, but both were stranded.

Jordan Procyshen began the scoring in the seventh with a one-out double, his third of the season. With two outs, J.P. Martinez reached on a fielding error by Diaz at first to score Procyshen. Ornelas doubled in the following at-bat for his third hit of the game and his third consecutive three-hit game, shortening the deficit to 6-3. Following Tuesday, Ornelas has at least three hits in 12 games this season.

The RoughRiders produced four baserunners in the final two innings but were staved away by reliever Michael Danielak for his first save of the season, posting two scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

The six-game home series continues Wednesday night at Riders Field at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Zak Kent (1-1, 6.69 ERA) taking the mound against 2018 third-rounder Hogan Harris (0-0, -.-- ERA).

Wednesday is another installment of Texas Baseball Legends with Kevin Mench on hand for a meet-and-greet. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

