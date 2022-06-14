Veneziano Deals Again as Naturals Take Series Opener Over Travelers

SPRINGDALE, AR - Starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano pitched into the seventh inning for his second straight, striking out seven and the Northwest Arkansas' Naturals offense provided plenty of support, as the Naturals took Tuesday's series opener with the Arkansas Travelers, 7-5.

After allowing a run in the first, Veneziano settled into a groove, retiring 16 of 18 batters between the end of the first inning and end of the sixth, including three 1-2-3 innings.

Three straight Travelers reached base against Veneziano to open the seventh and the game turned over to the bullpen, as Holden Capps and Will Klein combined for the final three innings.

Capps allowed an inherited runner to score but otherwise pitched scoreless inning, while Klein set down the final four he faced and struck out four across his 2.0 innings after giving up an early two-run homer that brought Arkansas within two.

After being set down in order the first two innings, the Naturals' offense came alive in the third, took the lead and incrementally added run support for Veneziano.

After Tyler Cropley led off the bottom of the third with a single, Jake Means connected on his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that put Northwest Arkansas ahead for good.

Robbie Glendinning singled home John Rave with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, then after Cropley was hit by a pitch, Means drove in two more with a double, tying his career-high with a 4-RBI night.

Three straight singles opened the bottom of the fifth inning, the third being an RBI knock from Rave for further insurance, at the time a 6-1 lead. Logan Porter plated Nick Loftin moments later on a fielder's choice play, the team's seventh and final run of the night.

Back above .500 with a 29-28 record, the Naturals will try and win their third straight, Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. as Dante Biasi returns to the mound for the Naturals.

