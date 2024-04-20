Rocket City Holds off Comeback Attempt, Win 3-2 Nailbiter

April 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - Avoiding a similar fate as Friday's game, the Rocket City Trash Pandas prevented late magic as they held off the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 3-2 on Saturday.

Rocket City found the scoreboard first as infielder Kyren Paris drove home outfielder Tucker Flint on a sacrifice fly. Flint got on base via his first triple of the season.

Outfielder Nelson Rada drove in a run with a third-inning single to add onto the Trash Pandas lead. A groundout from infielder Sam Brown plated another runner later in the inning to make it 3-0 Rocket City off Pensacola starter M.D. Johnson (L, 0-2).

Pensacola got on the board in the fifth as infielder Harrison Spohn hit a solo homer narrowing the deficit to two.

The Trash Pandas lead was cut to one in the sixth as infielder Jacob Berry scored on a wild pitch from Rocket City starter Alan Rangel (W, 2-0).

Rangel got through the sixth inning and put together a strong night, allowing just two runs on five hits and striking out seven batters. The performance was good enough for Rangel's second straight quality start.

Ivan Armstrong entered from the bullpen tossing two shutout innings and Mason Erla (S, 3) closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

The Trash Pandas have now won three of the first five games of the series and will look for their second straight series victory on Sunday.

First pitch against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Paul Campbell (PEN)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.