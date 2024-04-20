Pitching, Lineup Dominate in 10-0 Shuckers' Win to Extend Win Streak to Eight

April 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' TJ Shook on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Sumrall) Biloxi Shuckers' TJ Shook on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Sumrall)

BILOXI, MS - In front of over 3,000 at Shuckers Ballpark on Saturday night, the Biloxi Shuckers (10-4) delivered a dominant 10-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (3-10), extending their win streak to eight. The shutout win was the pitching staff's fourth of the year and second in the last three games. The team's 10 runs and 13 hits both set season-highs. With the shutout win, the pitching staff lowered their ERA to 1.69, tied for the best 14-game start for a Double-A staff since 2005 and tied for the seventh best across Minor League Baseball since 2005. The Shuckers also became the first Southern League team to 10 wins in 2024.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the second off Lookouts starter Chase Petty, using a double-play to strike first and an RBI ground-rule double from Noah Campbell, extending the lead to 2-0. In the third, the Shuckers extended the lead to 5-0 with two-out RBI singles from Darrien Miller, Freddy Zamora and Zavier Warren.

The Shuckers stretched the lead to 8-0 in the fifth with an RBI double from Freddy Zamora, a wild pitch and an RBI single from Zavier Warren. The Shuckers had each of the first six batters reach in the inning. Three innings later, Biloxi reached the double-digit mark with a two-RBI double from Ethan Murray to the wall in left, making it 10-0.

On the mound, TJ Shook struck out seven over five scoreless innings. Shook also retired eight straight to finish his start. Russell Smith and Kaleb Bowman combined for four shutout innings out of the bullpen including six strikeouts. Shook (1-1) earned the win while Chase Petty (0-2) took the loss.

Four Shuckers tallied multi-hit performances, including a season-high three from Darrien Miller. Mike Boeve also reached base twice for Biloxi in his Double-A debut.

The Shuckers will finish out their homestand tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. against the Lookouts. Nate Peterson (1-0, 0.84) gets the start for Biloxi after he tied his career-high with six innings on Tuesday. Hunter Parks (0-1, 7.36) gets the start for Chattanooga. The first 125 fans will receive a special Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing and pregame autographs will be available. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can save over 35% with a "Fun Day Sunday" package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.