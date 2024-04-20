Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Saturday Matchup with Lookouts

April 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that INF Mike Boeve has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and INF Jose Acosta has been promoted from Single-A Carolina. C Wes Clarke and OF Eduardo Garcia have both been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to April 19. The active roster stands at 28 players. Boeve will wear No. 3 and Acosta will wear No. 6.

Boeve, the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline , joins Biloxi after leading Minor League Baseball with a .553 average in 13 games with High-A Wisconsin. Boeve is also among the MiLB leaders in on-base percentage (1st, .642) and OPS (3rd, 1.274). He was selected in the second round of the 2023 Draft by the Brewers out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Acosta has appeared in five games between Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin in 2024. Acosta was acquired by the Brewers on May 30, 2022, from the Texas Rangers. He was originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.