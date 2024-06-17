Rockers' Weiss Headed to Korea

June 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers right-handed pitcher Ryan Weiss has had his contract acquired by the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League (South Korea). Weiss is the fourth Rocker to have his contract acquired by an MLB or foreign league this season and the 34th Rocker in club history.

Weiss currently leads the Atlantic League with 73 strikeouts and is eighth with a 4.34 ERA.

A starting pitcher, Weiss has won eight games in his two seasons with the Rockers and struck out 125 batters in 100.1 innings pitched.

High Point begins a critical three-game series at Gastonia on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia. The Rockers trail Gastonia by one game in the race for the Atlantic League's South Division first half pennant.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2024

Rockers' Weiss Headed to Korea - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.