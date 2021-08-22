Rockers Top Legends, 8-5

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers won for the ninth time in the last 10 games with an 8-5 win over the Lexington Legends Sunday afternoon at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

Prior to the game, the Rockers signed Ryan Mordecai, a 26-year old righthander, with the intent of having him make a single start in Sunday's contest. Mordecai responded with 3.2 innings of work while holding the Legends to three hits and just two runs. Mordecai walked five and struck out two before turning it over to the bullpen. Ryan Chaffee, Joe Johnson, and Chase Ingram allowed three hits and a single run over the next 4.2 innings. John Hayes allowed a pair of runs in the ninth but the outcome had already been determined as the Rockers never trailed.

Jay Gonzalez had his top game as a Rocker, going four-for-five with a home run and an RBI. J.R. DiSarcina had a pair of hits and Jared Mitchell contributed two hits including a double to go with three RBIs.

Johnny Field led off the game with a home run to left-center to stake the Rockers to a 1-0 lead. That advantage grew to 4-0 in the second when Randy Norris and DiSarcina each singled and scored on a double by Mitchell. Giovanny Alfonzo followed with an RBI single to score Mitchell for a three-run inning.

High Point added two more runs in the third with Mike Gulino and Mitchell picking up RBIs for a 6-0 lead.

Lexington tallied single runs on a Michael Choice RBI in the third and a solo homer by Jose Briceno in the fourth, closing the margin to 6-2.

The Rockers added a run in the fifth. Stuart Levy led off the inning by reaching on an error before Gonzalez beat out a bunt single. Pitcher Ryan Chaffee, making just his fourth at-bat of the year, lined a single up the middle to load the bases. Gulino then delivered a sacrifice fly to left to score Levy for a 7-2 advantage.

Gonzalez increased High Point's lead to 8-2 in the seventh when he blasted his first homer as a Rocker to left-center.

Ben Aklinski hit a solo homer for the Legends in the eighth to cut High Point's margin to 8-3.

The Rockers will return home and enjoy an off-day Monday before starting a three-game series at Gastonia. First pitch on Tuesday in Gastonia is set for 6:50 p.m.

